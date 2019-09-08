GOP Rep. Collins: Dems Continue Attacking Trump Because They Hate Him

During this week’s episode of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of hating President Donald Trump to the point of making things up as they go and going after him for no other reason.

Collins said in the wake of the House Judiciary Committee preparing to vote on a Trump impeachment inquiry that he is just “feeling sorry” for Democrats at this point.

“They have portrayed themselves in just a terrible way over the last eight months, and they just keep digging their hole,” Collins told host Maria Bartiromo. “They just keep going after things because they hate the president so much that they don’t want to have anything happen. But then I also turned to just being infuriated. I am tired of the chairman and the rest of the House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee doing away with our House decorum, our House rules, making it up as they go.”

“This is simply a show, it is a travesty, and frankly, they should be ashamed,” he added.

