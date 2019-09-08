Rahm Emanuel: Medicare for All, Health Care for Migrants ‘Untenable’ for Dems

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during Sunday’s broadcast of “This Week” on ABC sounded off on the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ positions on socialist policies like supporting Medicare for All and wanting to provide free health care for migrants.

Emanuel decried both Medicare for All and health care for migrants, calling them “untenable” for the general election.

“We’ve taken a position so far, the candidates have through the process few have not about basically Medicare for All, which is we’re gonna eliminate 150 million people’s health care and we’re gonna provide health care to people that just come over the border,” Emanuel outlined. “That is an untenable position for the general election.”

He added, “You don’t have to take the position to win the primary — you’re … literally hindering yourself for the general election.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent