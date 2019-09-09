Dem Rep. Cohen Waves a Sharpie While Comparing Trump to O.J. Simpson  

Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) waved a Sharpie as he compared President Donald Trump’s actions to O.J. Simpson’s claims he will find the murderer of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Discussing the president allegedly using a Sharpie to alter a Hurricane Dorian weather map, Cohen said, “The Sharpie thing is amazing. When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels’ checks, the doe in the headlights look of, ‘I have no idea who did it.’”

”But he never did say, ‘I’m going to find out who did it,’” he continued. “He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN