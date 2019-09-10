Climate Activist Greta Thunberg: Once You ‘Fully Understand’ Climate Emergency You Know What You Can Do

Tuesday on CBS’s “This Morning,” 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg continued her push to stop the “climate crisis,” calling on more people to “grasp the problem.”

Thunberg said “the most important thing” for people to do is “fully understand the climate and ecological crisis” to know what to do help solve the problem.

“What I want people to do now is to become aware of the crisis that is here,” Thunberg explained. “I tell the world leaders when I speak to them and I tell them how it is … I tell them the science, how it looks.”

She later added after describing her tactic of “shaming” people into climate activism, “I think the most important thing to do right now is to try to understand the crisis, is to grasp the problem because I think that once you fully understand the climate and ecological emergency, then you know what you can do as well.”

