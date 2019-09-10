Warren: Trump Administration, GOP Are ‘the Heart of Corruption’

Sunday while speaking with reporters, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) said the Trump administration and the Republican Party were the “heart of corruption.”

Warren said, “We need to stop the control of our defense budget that is exercised by the giant defense industry.”

She continued, “We now have a secretary of defense who spent seven years as the main lobbyist for Raytheon. I asked for some simple conflict of interest rules that he would abide by. For example, not to make decisions that would involve Raytheon and Raytheon’s bottom line, and he refused. The Republicans confirmed him anyway. This is what corruption is all about—putting lobbyists in charge of our government agencies—a lobbyist, a former lobbyist in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency.”

She added, “This is the heart of corruption and the moment has come to call it out and fight back.”

