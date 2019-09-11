Dem Rep. Deutch on Gun Legislation: Mitch McConnell ‘Not Part of Where America Is’

Wednesday, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over his fight against additional gun legislation.

Deutch said McConnell is not where the rest of the United States is on the issue of gun control, adding the only way to get something done is either force him to act or vote him out.

“It’s a good day to think about what the heroes of 9/11 did for us and the sacrifices that they made to rush into the towers, the first responders. We’re going to be thinking about them and all of the lives lost that day and the way the country came together and stood as one. That’s something for us to think about as Mitch McConnell stands on the outside,” Deutch told host Alisyn Camerota. “He’s not part of where America is on this issue.”

He continued, “And it’s great that the American people believe this is the right thing to do, but it’s the pressure that’s going to increase on McConnell that’s either going to force him to act or we’re going to see the same thing in the Senate that we saw in the House which is senators who refuse to stand up and stand up to the gun corporations and try to keep our communities safe, their refusal is going to mean that that come the next election, they’ll be looking at the Senate from the outside and will have a gun safety majority there, too.”

