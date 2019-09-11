Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Al Qaeda Is Stronger Now Than They Were on 9/11’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, reflected on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Hawaii Democrat also offered an assessment of the fight against terror in a post-9/11 world, noting the numerous U.S. policy failure and saying that al Qaeda was stronger now than on September 11, 2001.

“It’s, you know, looking back on that day, remembering where we were, and as we observed al Qaeda attacking us, and seeing the thousands of our fellow Americans who were killed on that day, and seeing the brave acts that these heroes, our first responders, put forward as they ran into those crumbling buildings as so many people were trying to get out, to see how many people they could save,” she said. “And like so many Americans, it was this event that made me decide in my own life that I wanted to dedicate my life to keeping the American people safe, to finding and defeating those who attacked us on that day, and to protecting our freedoms. This is something that continues to inspire me today.”

“But also, we’ve got to recognize how much our leaders have failed us, where instead of focusing one, pointedly, on defeating al Qaeda and its affiliates and offshoots, instead, they went and started waging a series of regime change wars in places like Iraq and Libya, and the ongoing regime-change war in Syria,” Gabbard continued. “Now, this has cost our country trillions of taxpayer dollars. We have lost thousands of American lives in these wars, my brothers and sisters in uniform. What to speak of the countless lives lost in these other countries in the Middle East, and where do we find ourselves today? Al Qaeda is stronger now than they were on 9/11. This is the result that we have.”

