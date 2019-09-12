Dem Rep. Garamendi on Case for Impeachment Inquiry Close to 2020 Election: ‘There’s Been Wrongdoing’

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution defining the rules of the panel’s potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) discussed the vote, advising the reasoning behind it is because there has “been wrongdoing” by Trump.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked Garamendi, “[W]hy do this so close to the 2020 election when you have a chance to remove the president at the ballot box?”

“Because there’s been wrongdoing,” Garamendi replied.

“There’s all kinds of questions out there about the corruption with this man and with his administration to say nothing of the Mueller report, which in and of itself has plenty of reasons to move forward with an impeachment inquiry,” he explained. “Bottom line is we have a task to do here. We have a corrupt president. We need to get those facts out there, whether it involves ultimately an impeachment vote in the House or a trial in the Senate. That’s down the road. We need to lay out those facts. That’s our responsibility. We must do that.”

