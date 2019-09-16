Scarborough Slams NYT — ‘Glaring Omission’ in Kavanaugh Story

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted on Monday to the new allegations of sexual misconduct made in an essay from The New York Times regarding Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The original NYT piece failed to include that friends of the woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted does not recall the incident, however, the outlet later updated the article with an editor’s note:

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.

Scarborough acknowledged people make mistakes but asked why The New York Times would omit that vital information from their article.

“Why is there this glaring omission in The New York Times story?” Scarborough asked co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Mollie Hemingway and others on Twitter were saying that, in fact, she had no recollection of this happening and her friends were saying the same thing. And I could not believe The New York Times would write this piece without that information contained in it. Are you surprised … what was it, 24 hours went by before they clarified that fact?”

“I don’t understand why they didn’t put this information in the article,” he later added.

