Chris Matthews: Trump ‘Seems to Be Scared to Death to Lose His Virginity on This Question of I’m Not for Any Gun Control’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” during an interview with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), host Chris Matthews asked the New York Democrat to speculate on what President Donald Trump was “scared” of when it comes to gun control.

Matthews phrased it as Trump being “scared” to “lose his virginity” on the issue.

“[I] guess I have a sense you’re the politician, Congressman, and a good one,” Matthews said. “I’ve got to ask you this president seems scared to death that it’d be like something that the first George Bush when he came out for tax increases, and he got beat because he broke his promise. He seems to be scared to death to lose his virginity on this question of I’m not for any gun control. I mean, I think he is afraid of any gun control because then those people applauding him in these pictures at these rallies won’t like him anymore. What’s your thinking?”

Jeffries agreed with Matthews’ assessment and tied Trump and Republican leadership in the Senate to the lack of action on guns.

“He’s clearly a very insecure man,” Jefferies replied. “And it’s strange because he can engage in all manner of outrageous behavior, abnormal behavior, criminality, and these folks don’t leave him. So, why would this president be concerned that, if he did something reasonable supported by more than 90 percent of the American people on background check legislation, they would all of a sudden, on this particular issue, decide to abandon him? So that is going to fall squarely on him if he decides to proceed with this inaction. More than 8,000 Americans have lost their lives as a result of gun violence since we passed H.R. 8 in February. And so that is going to fall on Moscow Mitch and the Senate the do-nothing Republican senators, and President Trump.”

