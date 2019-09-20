Charles Barkley: Dems ‘Only Talk to Black People Every Four Years,’ GOP Ignores Black Voters

In an interview with SiriusXM Radio host Michael Smerconish, NBA legend Charles Barkley lamented how largely black Americans get ignored by the two main political parties in the United States.

Barkley told Smerconish while recalling a conversation he had with now Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) ahead of Alabama’s special election in 2017 that Democrats “only talk to black people every four years,” while Republicans ignore them altogether.

“I said, ‘We need to start holding you Democrats accountable,’ because they’ve been taking black people’s votes – and they only talk to black people every four years,” Barkley outlined. “All of these politicians only talk to black people every four years because they want their vote. Oh, actually, the Republicans don’t, the Democrats do. But when they get elected, they do nothing in the four years in-between.”

Also in the interview, Barkley addressed the generalization that everyone who voted for President Donald Trump is racist, saying he does not think that is the case.

“I think some of them are, but I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist,” he explained.

