Dem Sen. Cardin: Trump ‘Isolated America Rather Than Iran’ When He Withdrew from Iran Nuclear Deal

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) criticized President Donald Trump for withdrawing the United States from the Iran Nuclear Agreement.

Cardin argued that by withdrawing, Trump “isolated America rather than Iran.”

“Let’s be clear: The circumstances between Iran and the United States could not be more dangerous,” Cardin warned. “There is a very clear chance there could be a miscalculation by either the United States or Iran. And if that leads to military action, that’s not in our national security interest.”

“The problem is when the president withdrew from the nuclear agreement, he isolated America rather than Iran,” he added. “Iran’s the bad guy, but we’ve been isolated diplomatically because of the president’s action of withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Agreement.”

