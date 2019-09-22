GOP Sen. Cornyn: As Part of Our Oversight, We Look into Trump Whistleblower

Sunday on MSNBC, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Congress will investigate the whistleblower who has allegedly complained about President Donald Trump’s communications with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cornyn said, “I’m not going to speculate on what may or may not happen. When it comes to intelligence, I’m on the Intelligence Committee in the Senate. There’s a House Intelligence Committee that provides oversight. I’m sure in due course we’ll get access to the details. Right now I don’t think any of us know for sure.”

When asked if Congress will look into it, Cornyn said, “Yeah. I think that’s part of our oversight responsibilities we will invariably get into it.”

