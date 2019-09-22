GOP Sen. Toomey: Not Appropriate for President to Ask for Foreign Assistance with Election

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said it would not be “appropriate” if President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Toomey said, “It is not appropriate for any candidate for federal office certainly including a sitting president to ask for assistance from a foreign country. That’s not appropriate. But I don’t know that is what happened here.”

