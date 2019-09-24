Graham: Impeachment Push Says Democrats Don’t Think They Can Beat Trump at the Ballot Box

Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, explained how he saw the impeachment effort underway that was initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the day.

Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that it suggests Democrats were pessimistic regarding their 2020 presidential election chances.

“Well, it tells me that they think they are going to lose at the ballot box,” he said. “The only reason they are trying to impeach the president is because they don’t believe they can beat him at the ballot box, so they are trying to destroy him. It comes onto this: If there is no evidence that President Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian into investigating Biden and withholding aid to the Ukraine unless they did Trump’s bidding against Biden, then there’s nothing here. That will be the only thing that would bother me. It would be ok for the president to tell the Ukrainians, ‘Hey, if he was fired for a corrupt purpose, maybe you should look at it.'”

