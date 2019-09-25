MSNBC’s Wallace Interrupts Trump to Announce: ‘The President Isn’t Telling the Truth’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace interrupted President Donald Trump’s closing U.N. press conference to say “the president isn’t telling the truth.”
As Trump was discussing Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Wallace decided to make her entrance.
Wallace broke in and said, “We hate to do this really but the president isn’t telling the truth. These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians, none other than The Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated. What’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.