Clapper: ‘Whistleblower’ Complaint ‘the Best Written, Best Researched’ Complaint I’ve Seen

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper weighed in Friday on the “whistleblower” complaint alleging President Donald Trump sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine’s president over probing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Clapper told CNN’s “New Day” that the written complaint is “the best written, best researched” complaint he has ever seen, adding it is “very compelling and very convincing.”

“I’ve seen many whistleblower complaints during my time as DNI, and this one was the best written, best researched,” Clapper outlined. “It was footnoted. It didn’t get ahead of its ski tips. It was very compelling and very convincing, I think. It was written in the style of a seasoned intelligence analyst. And it approaches the quality of a National Intelligence estimate which is kind of the apex report that the intelligence community issues.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent