Rep. Jayapal: ‘We Better Get Access’ to Trump-Putin Phone Calls

On this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Rep.Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) demanded Congress “better get access” to phone calls between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

Jayapal said, “One of the things that really troubled me is that we are not just talking about Ukraine apparently, and the whistle-blower complaint is quite clear that there were other call records and transcripts that were scrub and put in a safe somewhere with other leaders of foreign countries, and so this is why the graveness of the situation has to be emphasized.”

She continued, “It is absolutely a betrayal of our values, and our Constitution and our national security. If this is happening with Ukraine, there are at least 12 calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin that might also be in the safe. And Putin says that he does not want us to have access to, and that says to me that we better get access to those. I would like to ask questions about those.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN