Speier: ‘We’re as Corrupt’ as Some of the Countries We’re Apparently Trying to Clean up

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that President Trump has created a situation where “We’re as corrupt as some of these other countries that he is ostensibly attempting to clean up.”

Speier said, “I’m going to be resolute in my commitment to look at all the facts. I do believe that, as he continues to speak out, he is creating more evidence for both the Intelligence Committee and the House to take action for articles of impeachment. But what we do know now is that this is de rigueur. This is what he does on a regular basis, and I guess we should have been tipped off some months ago when he said, yeah, maybe I would accept dirt from foreign countries on my opponents. So, he has so terribly created an environment, both in the White House now and in the State Department where we have to think, what kind of a country are we running? We’re as corrupt as some of these other countries that he is ostensibly attempting to clean up.”

