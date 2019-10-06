Amy Klobuchar: ‘This Is Just Watergate’ Trump ‘Acting Like a Global Gangster’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called President Donald Trump a “global gangster.”

Klobuchar said, “I think this is impeachable, that the case should be heard by the House and it should come over to the Senate. Now I don’t know what counts they’re going to have or how they do this, but my focus is on the fact that you’ve got a president that is acting like a global gangster. He is basically going to one leader after another, trying to get dirt on his political opponent. I consider that as a violation of our laws. I consider it a violation of the election laws. You have the smoking gun document, but now you’re getting reports of another whistleblower that is going to back-up what the first whistleblower said. So I am really, really focused on getting the evidence out for the American people and calling on our Republican colleagues to take this on in a serious matter, to put the country in front of their own partisanship as we get this very serious case that I believe will come over from the House.”

She continued, “This is just like Watergate. You had a president that was paranoid, and an election was coming up, and he wanted to get dirt on his political opponents, and he sent out a group to break into a file cabinet in the DNC headquarters. Instead of this guy, he’s decided to use his clout with world leaders and try to do it on a global basis and then when they get caught. What do they do instead they try to hide it on a super-secret server and have the information there? They didn’t have those back then in Watergate, but it is the same kind of thing. That is what we’re dealing with here, and people need to think of it that way.”

