Rove: Democrats Far from Making the Case that Ukraine Call Is Worthy of Impeachment

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove weighed in on impeachment and the controversy over a whistleblower complaint that President Donald Trump urged Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rove said Democrats are “far from making the case” that Trump’s phone call with Ukraine is worthy of impeachment, adding they are “rushing” to impeach him.

“The president should not have said what he said on that call with Ukraine,” Rove remarked. “He should not have said what he said to China, but on the other hand, the Democrats are far from making the case that this is worthy of removing the president from office.”

“[T]hey’re going about it in the wrong way. They’re rushing to judgment. They want to get this thing done by Thanksgiving — it’s going to take them probably until Christmas. And they want to do it in a highly partisan way,” he added.

