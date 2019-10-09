GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Syria Withdrawal ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Sickening’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stated that President Trump “made an impulsive decision” in withdrawing troops from northeast Syria and stated, “it’s disgusting. It’s sickening. It’s sad.”

Kinzinger said, “I think the president makes very impulsive decisions on foreign policy. I think he made an impulsive decision without thinking through the results of that. I think Erdogan somehow convinced him with stars in his eyes that he was going to be humane, and the reality of this is it’s disgusting. It’s sickening. It’s sad.”

