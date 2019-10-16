Megyn Kelly Defends CNN But Criticizes Media for Trump ‘Hyperfocus’ — ‘Impeachment Is a Big Story’

In her first appearance since departing NBC a year ago, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly appeared on her old network to participate in an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Wednesday.

Carlson referenced CNN and comments from network head Jeff Zucker regarding CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s so-called impeachment inquiry. Kelly replied in defense of Zucker and CNN but added the media and Democrats had hurt their own cause by making everything about Trump a “hyperfocus.”

“I mean, impeachment is a big story,” Kelly said. “If the president of the United States is going to get impeached and possibly bounced out of office, it’s a major, major story. So, I think that’s defensible on the part of Jeff Zucker, but I do think the hyperfocus on by most media at the expense of all else is not new, right? Since the day Trump got into office, they have been hyperfocused on impeachment. This is the problem the Democrats, and to some extent, the media, is up against — it was the 25th Amendment, the Emoluments Clause, Russia, Russia, Russia, obstruction of justice — all of those things, he had to be impeached. If everything is an 11, nothing is an 11.”

“So now, they may have actually stumbled upon an 11,” she continued. “They got the transcript, whatever. Trump said it was a perfect call. You can make an argument. But no one is paying as much attention as they otherwise would have if he hadn’t been told from the beginning that he needs to be bounced out of office. They can ratchet up the coverage all they want, but I don’t know they’re convincing anyone that was on the fence or in the middle.”

