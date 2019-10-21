Romney: Mulvaney’s Presser ‘of Real Concern’ – Holding Funding for Political Purposes ‘a Real Problem’

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stated that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that the Trump administration held up funding to Ukraine partially due to a desire to have Ukraine carry out an investigation regarding the 2016 election and holding up funds “to fulfill a political purpose is a real problem.”

Romney said, “Obviously, what he said in the press conference was of real concern. Because he said, in effect, that they were holding up funding going to Ukraine, in part based upon a desire to have Ukraine carry out an investigation with regards to the 2016 election. And holding up funds to a foreign nation, particularly one that’s under military threat, in order to fulfill a political purpose is a real problem.”

