Alec Baldwin Admits Past Drug Addiction: ‘I Snorted a Line of Cocaine from Here to Saturn’

Actor Alec Baldwin has been clean of drugs and alcohol for 40 years and opened up about his past habits Wednesday in a candid chat with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson.

The Rust star said he had a “problem” during his move from his home city of New York to Los Angeles in 1983 and revealed he used cocaine “every day” for two years as the drug was “like coffee back then.”

“I don’t discuss this a lot,” Baldwin said when asked about his drinking habits during an appearance on “Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson.”

“I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I’m 39 years sober. I got sober Feb. 23, 1985.”

Before he struggled with alcohol, the 30 Rock star used cocaine.

“I had a white-hot problem every day for two years,” he told Anka and Bronson. “I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn.”

“I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then,” Baldwin confessed. “Everybody was doing it all day long.”

“Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking.”

Baldwin noted he doesn’t “miss drugs at all,” but he does “miss drinking.”

“I like to drink,” he admitted.

Baldwin was banned from drinking alcohol and owning a gun as he is set to face trial in July over an involuntary manslaughter charge relating to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as Breitbart News reported.

The 42-year-old died on the set of the western film in 2021 when a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet during rehearsal.