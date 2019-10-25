Gabbard Calls on Impeachment to Be Done ‘Transparently’ — ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on in Those Closed Doors’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) argued for “transparency” as it pertained to the impeachment inquiry underway in the House of Representatives.

She indicated the manner in which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was handling the process did not just lend itself to transparency for the public but members of Congress as well.

“I think it needs to be a transparent process,” Gabbard said. “You know, I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way because it will only further tear apart an already divided country. My interest and concern is for the well-being of our country and our democracy as we move forward. I think there are areas of concern that were raised around the conversations that happened between Trump and the Ukrainian President, which is why I supported the inquiry.”

“I think that inquiry needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way, and it must be done transparently,” she continued. “I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors. We, as members of Congress, don’t have access to the information that is being shared. And I think that the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are, what the evidence is that’s being presented as this inquiry goes on.”

