Rep. Peter King: Joe Biden Not Stepping Down from Ukraine Position an ‘Appearance of Evil’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

King said Joe Biden should have stepped down from his position working with Ukraine when Hunter Biden took a high paying job in Ukraine, calling it “an appearance of evil” because he only got the gig because of his father.

“I’m sure the only reason [Hunter Biden] got it was because his father was the vice president, and Joe Biden was in charge of working with the Ukrainians to make sure they got rid of all the corruption,?” King told host John Catsimatidis. “What Joe Biden should have done is step down from that position. If his son was going to stay on with the job, then Joe Biden had an obligation to step down as far as that responsibility. He could stay on as vice president, but not have dealings with the Ukraine. It’s too much of a direct conflict of interest with his family. He should’ve known that.”

He continued, “There is certainly an appearance of evil. And so he really has no reason to complain about this at all. Again, if this were the other way around, and somehow Donald Trump‘s family was involved in Russia, do you think for a moment that the Democrats wouldn’t be asking the Russians what information they had on Donald Trump?”

“If this was Donald Trump being investigated the person investigating would be called a hero,” added King. “Because President Trump is asking Biden to be investigated somehow he’s going to be impeached.”

