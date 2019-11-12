Hillary: Thatcher Isn’t in ‘Gutsy Women’ Book Because of ‘Mixed’ Record

During an interview with BBC Radio’s “Emma Barnett Gets Answers” released on Tuesday, former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated that former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher wasn’t included in “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” because Thatcher didn’t fit the criteria of “knocking down barriers for others and trying to make a positive difference.”

Hillary said Thatcher “does” fit the description of gutsy, “but she doesn’t fit the other part of the definition, in our opinion, which really is knocking down barriers for others and trying to make a positive difference. I think the record is mixed with her. I thought she was incredibly strong. … I think on the criterion that we were really looking at, what were the positive differences, the changes that this person made that really opened doors to more. That wasn’t that apparent.”

(h/t Jay Caruso)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett