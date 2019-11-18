McConnell: ‘I’m Pretty Confident’ That Impeachment Will Not Lead to Ouster of Trump

Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday that he "can't imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office," and he's confident an impeachment "will not lead to ouster." https://t.co/9vAwvVLRws pic.twitter.com/ys2EIoPOFL

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters on Monday that he was “confident” impeachment of President Donald Trump would not lead to his removal from office.

McConnell said, “It looks to me like the House is determined to impeach the president. I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate. So I don’t know how long senators will want to continue the trial, but I’m pretty confident at the end impeachment will not lead to ouster.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN