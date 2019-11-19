FNC’s Wallace: Trump Testifying ‘Would Be Akin to Prince Andrew Testifying About His Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein’

During Tuesday’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry on the Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace likened President Donald Trump testifying at an impeachment hearing to “Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Wallace said, “I think today, it all seems to me, when you look at last week you basically got a view from a number of State Department officials who did not, were not inside the White House, who did not have firsthand information, but building a case of here’s what happened and here is why it was wrong, and that the president had his foreign policy with his diplomats but then had a separate foreign policy with a bunch of other people.”

He continued, “Nothing inherently wrong with that. A president can choose anybody he wants to conduct his diplomacy, but the people who were in the regular channel were very much put off by it. And I think we need to explain why they were put off by it. Their concern was they feel that Ukraine is very important as a bulwark against aggression from the east, from Russia. They’re in a shooting war with Russia, and the concern was that if you weaken support for Ukraine and particularly if you get Ukraine involved in partisan American Politics, for instance, investigating the Bidens, that that’s going to weaken support by Democrats. Similarly, if you got the Democrats were pushing Ukraine to support some of their efforts that that would weaken support from Republicans, and they want Ukraine to be above politics.”

On the possibility of Trump testifying in the inquiry, Wallace said, “I would think that would be akin to Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which one British critic said was like an airplane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, that set off a nuclear explosion. It’s an entertaining thing, and it’s certainly got us all talking, but my guess is it’s not going to happen. And if it did, it would be a very controversial and perhaps unwise policy by the president.”

