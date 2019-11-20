MSNBC’s Wallace: Sondland’s Testimony ‘Changed Everything’ — This Was ‘Extortion’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, “Deadline” host Nicolle Wallace discussed the European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

Wallace said, “We don’t say this very often anymore because it’s rarely true. But I think today changed everything. I think Gordon Sondland’s testimony today changed everything.”

She continued, “The bombshell there was no irregular policy channel. There was the channel. It was run by Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state. That channel directed an extortion of the government, the country of Ukraine, in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden — full stop.”

