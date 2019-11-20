Schiff: Sondland Testimony ‘Among the Most Significant Evidence to date’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland’s testimony is “among the most significant evidence” in the impeachment inquiry so far.

Schiff said, “I think today’s testimony is among the most significant evidence to date. And what we have just heard from Ambassador Sondland is that the knowledge of this scheme, this conditioning of the White House meeting, of the security assistance, to get the deliverable the president wanted, these two political investigations that he believed would help his re-election campaign was a basic quid pro quo. It was the conditioning of official acts, or something of great value to the president, these political investigations. It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other potential high crimes or misdemeanors, but we also have heard, for the first time, that knowledge of this scheme was pervasive.”

