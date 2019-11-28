Fmr Rep. Dent: GOP Lawmakers ‘Disgusted and Exhausted’ by Trump

Thursday on CNN, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said the Republican lawmakers he privately speaks with were “absolutely disgusted and exhausted,” by President Donald Trump’s behavior.

On Republicans position on impeachment Dent said, “I think my former colleagues are in a situation where they understand their base pressure, the base has not yet bolted from the president. I think that’s why they’re standing with the president for the moment. But there’s no question, having spoken to many of them privately, they’re absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior.”

“They resent being put in this position all the time,” he continued. “Take, for example, they tried — remember how they tried to pivot from the Ukraine scandal a few weeks ago by pivoting to Doral, bringing the G7 here, one corrupt act to another? Those types of head-exploding moments are just infuriating these members and I think they’d like to step out but they just can’t because of their base at the moment.”

