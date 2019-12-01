Collins: First Person That Needs to Testify on Impeachment Is Schiff

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) should to be the first witness to testify in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment.

Collins said, “First and foremost is the first person that needs to testify is Adam Schiff.”

Host Chris Wallace asked, “So you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?”

Collins said, “He needs to be. He’s put himself into that position. If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of, you know, why he’s doing it. It’s easy to hide behind a report.”

