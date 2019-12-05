Mike Lee: Trump-Monarch Comparison ‘Very Irresponsible’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) criticized Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan for her testimony earlier in the day before the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Lee called Karlan’s use of the term “monarch” to describe Trump “very irresponsible.”

“That was a very irresponsible statement by that professor. In fact, that she would compare him to a monarch indicates she doesn’t understand the meaning of the word tyranny,” Lee said. “She doesn’t understand the risk associated with the concentration of power.”

Later in the segment, Lee speculated Trump would come out ahead as things currently stand.

“If if they were to move forward tomorrow, he’d be ready to go to trial tomorrow, and he’d win,” Lee predicted.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor