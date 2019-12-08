Nadler: If Trump Is Acquitted, I Do Not Know if 2020 Will Be a Fair Election

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said if President Donald Trump was acquitted in an impeachment Senate trial, he does not know if the 2020 presidential election will be a fair election.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Let me ask this, if he is acquitted, do you think we’ll have a fair election in 2020?”

Nadler said, “I don’t know. The president, based on his past performs performance will do everything he can to make it not a fair election, and that is part of what gives us urgency to proceed with this impeachment.”

