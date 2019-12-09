Claire McCaskill: There Will Be Some Republican Senators Who Will Vote to Remove Trump

On MSNBC’s special coverage of the House Impeachment hearings on Monday, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) predicted as a result of the impeachment trial some Republican Senators will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.

McCaskill said, “I’ll make a prediction that I would bet some serious money on. He will maybe not be convicted in the Senate, but there will be a bipartisan group of people to vote to convict him. It may not be a lot of Republicans in the Senate, but there will be some Republicans that will vote to remove this president from office in January of 2020.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN