Graham: Rosenstein Should ‘Get Ready to Testify’ Wray Needs to Come before Committee

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to appear before the committee.

Graham said, “Christopher Wray, if you’re watching television, you’ve got a mountain to climb. You’ve got to come to the Judiciary Committee and prove to us that you’re going to change the culture at the FBI.”

Graham later added, “Mr. Rosenstein, get ready to testify.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett