Dem Rep. Jayapal: Trump Is a Loaded Gun — He Will ‘Interfere in Our Elections’ Again

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) declared that President Donald Trump would “interfere in our elections” again if he is not removed from office.

Jayapal said, “All day, Democrats have been laying out the facts substantive facts that are on the record, that are uncontested by anybody except the Republicans who are in this room who are essentially trying to distract us from anything that is substantive. So they want to talk about, you know, Peter Strzok. They want to talk about all kinds of other investigations. But they don’t want to talk about the fact that the president abused his power, coerced a foreign ally to interfere in our elections, and is consistently going on to do that. The president is a smoking gun. He has reloaded that gun. And whether or not he fires, it is up to us if we can stop him from using his office and abusing his power.”

