Cruz: Dems ‘in a Panic Because in the Last Month Their Case Collapsed’

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying she may not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate because the Senate may not hold a fair trial, calling it “a very bad day” for the Democrats and the House.

Cruz said the House Democrats “are in a total panic” because their case of bribery against President Donald Trump “collapsed” when they were unable to prove any wrongdoing by the president.

“The Democrats are in a panic because in the last month their case collapsed,” Cruz outlined. “Rewind back to a month ago. A month ago every Democrat was saying over and over again, ‘bribery.’ Remember that was their talking point? ‘Bribery, bribery, bribery.’ The reason was the Democratic Campaign Committee, they polled that and their focus groups had told them that bribery is bad. The American people don’t like bribery. So in one day, every Democrat began saying bribery.”

He added, “Here’s the problem: the facts, the actual evidence doesn’t support bribery. As they heard the evidence, they couldn’t prove bribery. And they’ve now backed away from bribery, they’ve backed away — remember quid pro quo? That was their favorite phrase. That’s disappeared. And they’ve now taken the position that they can impeach the president without alleging he violated any criminal law whatsoever, without alleging he violated any federal law. Literally — not even alleging a speeding ticket. That is a remarkable position, it’s an extreme position.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent