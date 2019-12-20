Waters: If the Senate Clears Trump, He’s Going to Bring Putin to the White House

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted if President Donald Trump were not removed from office in his Senate impeachment trial, he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House.

On her early calls for impeachment, Waters said, “When I came to those conclusions early and starting the discussion, I wanted to sound the alarm that we better pay attention. And finally, it came to that, and I really knew that it would because of his character that he would not stop. And if he’s exonerated by the Senate when they do the trial, he’s going to get even worse. And I tell you, and I will predict he’s going to bring Putin into the White House for a meeting.”

