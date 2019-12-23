MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Running on Impeachment Will ‘Backfire’ on Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network political analyst Jason Johnson advised President Donald Trump to not run in 2020 as a referendum on his impeachment.

Johnson said, “Republicans are desperate, and this is a terrible message. Let’s be honest, the people who stayed at home in 2016, they weren’t Republicans. The Republicans had incredible enthusiasm. The people who stayed at home were people who weren’t enthusiastic about Hillary Clinton.”

He continued, “If he goes running around the country talking about us versus them, that’s going to backfire. There is absolutely no empirical evidence, no polling, no anecdotal evidence that says that impeachment is a turnout message. It’s not. Everybody feels the way they already feel about impeachment. There is no one in America right now who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 who is, ‘Like, you know what, border wall, constant racism, mass shootings, I think that Trump guy is a good idea. I made a mistake last time.’ So he wants to make impeachment the referendum on him, I don’t think that’s a winning strategy.”

He added, “I don’t think that’s going to do anything to turn out his voters any more than they would have been enthusiastic anyway.”

