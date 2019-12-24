Jim Wallis: Trump’s Policies Are ‘Antithetical’ to the Teachings of Jesus

On CSPAN Tuesday, Sojourners magazine founder and social justice activist the Reverend Jim Wallis said President Donald Trump’s politics are ‘antithetical’ to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Wallis said, “This is where the crack in the wall is occurring. The curtain is being torn here because Christians who are born-again, evangelical, are saying we no longer can accept this behavior toward women, toward immigrants, the racialized language. Everything is using racial bigotry and division for his political purposes.”

He added, “So, we are asking not just a political question because we are on different sides of the political spectrum. That is a good thing. Christians can have different views about politics. But it is about Trump’s moral behavior. His lack of attention to all the things Jesus said. Donald Trump’s policies are antithetical to the policies and politics of Jesus. The politics of Jesus— I’m saying —are antithetical to politics of Donald Trump.”

