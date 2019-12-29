GOP Rep. Biggs: On the Senate Side Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Have ‘Any Leverage Whatsoever’

During an appearance on this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) sounded off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate.

Biggs said Pelosi’s move will not affect what happens in the Senate, adding he does not think she has “any leverage whatsoever.”

“On the Senate side, I don’t think Nancy Pelosi has any leverage whatsoever,” Biggs stated. “[W]hat you see is Mitch McConnell’s stepped in and said, ‘We’re going to do it the way the Senate’s going to do it. We’re going to try to do it the way the Clinton impeachment trial went and that’s what we’re going to do. So, I think McConnell has all the cards in the Senate right now.”

“What Nancy Pelosi’s going to do is continue to obstruct and run over the Constitution,” he added.

