FNC’s Napolitano: Dems Should Re-Open Impeachment Inquiry Based on New Evidence

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said if he were a Democrat in the House, he would re-open the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Referring to emails from White House officials to Pentagon officials, Napolitano said, “If I were a Democrat in the House, I would be moving to re-open the impeachment on the basis of the newly-acquired evidence, these new emails of people getting instructions directly from the president to hold up on the sending of the funds. That would justify holding onto the articles of impeachment because there’s new evidence and perhaps new articles.”

