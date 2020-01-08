Connolly: Soleimani Briefing ‘Sophomoric and Utterly Unconvincing’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) criticized the briefing on the justification for the Soleimani strike as “sophomoric and utterly unconvincing.”

Connolly said, “My reaction to this briefing was it was sophomoric and utterly unconvincing.”

He added, “I believe there was no rationale that could pass a graduate school thesis test. I was utterly unpersuaded about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling.”

Connolly also stated that the legal rationale for the strike was “sophomoric” and based on Article II of the Constitution and the 2002 AUMF.

