FNC’s Kilmeade: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ for Trump to Blame Iran Strike on Obama

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized President Donald Trump’s national address on Iran on Wednesday, in which he tied Obama to Iranian turmoil.

Trump said the Obama administration’s “foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash.”

Kilmeade said, “I just don’t love bringing up the previous administration. Just I didn’t like when President Obama brought up President Bush.”

Steve Doocy said, “Yeah, but it’s true.”

Kilmeade said, “How do you know? What I’m trying to say is with President Bush you heard that statement all along from President Obama, ‘Oh it’s a dumb war,’ as people are missing limbs and no longer can see or missing legs and hear it’s a dumb war they lost their limbs in.”

He continued, “You have got to bring people together as the president and continue to take shots at President Obama three and a half years later doesn’t make any sense.”

He added, “It’s been 40 years of failed policies. You could easily say the Iranian deal was not something we are in favor if. This is where we are at right now as opposed to getting everybody back into their corners to fight it out.”

