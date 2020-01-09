Pelosi: I’m Not Holding Impeachment Articles ‘Indefinitely’ – They Will ‘Probably’ Be Sent Over ‘Soon’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that she won’t hold the impeachment articles from the Senate “indefinitely” and will send the articles when she is “ready. And that will probably be soon.”

Pelosi said, “I’m not holding them indefinitely. I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon. … We want to see what they’re willing to do, and the manner in which they will do it.”

