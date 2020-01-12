Rand Paul: Trump Administration Is Giving ‘Contradictory Information’ on Soleimani Killing

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (D-KY) accused the Trump administration of giving “contradictory information” on why the president ordered the killing of former Iranian Quds force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Paul said, “I think we’ve heard contradictory information. We’ve heard from the secretary of state that they don’t know where or when but it was imminent. That to me does seem inconsistent. He thinks he can square the circle but to me it seems pretty inconsistent.”

He added, “To me there’s a bigger question too, though, and this is what infuriated me about the briefing is they maintain both in private and in public that a vote by Congress in 2003 or 2002 to go after Saddam Hussein was a vote that allows them to still be in Iraq and do whatever they want, including killing a foreign general from Iran. And I don’t think that’s what Congress meant in 2002. Nor do I think one generation can bind another generation. So my point in being for this war powers debate is that we really need to have a debate about whether we should still be in Iraq or Afghanistan, and there needs to be authorization from Congress.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN