Biden: Surviving Impeachment Will ‘Probably’ Make Trump ‘Stronger and Harder to Beat’

While speaking in Iowa on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden predicted that if President Trump survives the Senate’s impeachment trial, he will likely be “stronger and harder to beat” but Congress doesn’t have any choice, and has to uphold its “constitutional responsibility.”

Biden said, “I always get asked the question, well, isn’t the president going to be stronger and harder to beat if he survives this? The answer is yes, probably. But, the Congress has no choice. They have a constitutional responsibility. And the people who vote the way they may vote are going to have to live in history. Their children and grandchildren are going to read about them in the history books, as to whether or not they’re part of integrity or infamy. That’s what’s at stake here. That’s what’s going on.”

